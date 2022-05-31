Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein Split: ‘It’s Been a Really Long Time’

Getty Images

Busy Philipps, 42, has called it quits with husband Marc Silverstein, 50.

Days ago, Philipps announced the separation on her podcast “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best.”

She said, “It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know. And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly? Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year.”

As for why the pair decided to keep quiet about the split for some time. She explained, “There’s, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it’s been very well-established, right? Like, you make a statement, you’re ‘committed to remaining friends,’ ‘please respect our privacy and our family’s privacy in this time,’ right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that’s how you do it? I’m serious.”

She stressed, “And if anything, the last several years has shown me it’s a little bit that, like, you can only do what’s right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever. Because we all, at this point, have a public-facing life. You don’t have to follow a conventional idea just because it’s been done before. I really do believe that.”

The pair had been married since June 2007.

While they considered releasing a statement, they eventually decided against it. She admitted, “It made us sick, both of us, truly ill.”

Busy and Marc are the parents of Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8.

She emphasized, “The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**king much was by not involving the public.”

Busy’s co-host Caissie St. Onge chimed in, “If I may, you are the least separate separated people I’ve probably ever known.”

Philipps commented, “Well, we love each other — very much. And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship.”

Years ago, Busy opened up about their marriage and life with kids, telling Parents magazine, “Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids… You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight. I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you.’”

Busy noted at the time that their marriage was a “work in progress.”