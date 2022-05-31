Getty Images

New photos of Bradley Cooper have everyone doing a double take!

The actor is unrecognizable in his latest role as Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix movie “Maestro.”

Netflix posted photos from the movie on Twitter, revealing Cooper in makeup and prosthetics as an older man with white hair and glasses.

There are a few photos of Bradley as Bernstein in his younger days, too, alongside Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s wife Felicia.

Bernstein was the composer who wrote the music for the Broadway classic “West Side Story.” The film will follow “the complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children,” according to IMDb.

Cooper not only stars in the film, the 47-year-old also makes his directorial return after “A Star Is Born.”