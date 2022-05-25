Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

“Pam & Tommy” star Sebastian Stan and “The Mummy” actress Annabelle Wallis have everyone talking!

Over the weekend, the two were spotted getting cozy at Robert Pattinson’s 36th birthday celebration in New York City.

In a now-deleted photo taken by Myles Hendrik, Wallis was seen pressing her lips against Stan’s bottom lip.

Stan was previously in a relationship with Alejandra Onieva, but it is unclear when they called it quits.

In the summer, Alejandra showed some love to Sebastian on his birthday. Along with posting a video montage, she gushed, “Today, many, many… years ago, my favorite soul came to life. Every word I could say about you wouldn’t be enough. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan 🎂 Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!”

Six months ago, Alejandra posted her last photo of Stan, writing on Instagram, “After feeling just a bit weird, I realized that I was wearing my coat, still with the hanger…and the best of all, is that he still thinks that I’m amazing 😂 @imsebastianstan.”

Sebastian also posted a funny video montage in honor of Alejandra’s birthday. Nearly a year ago, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!! Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light 🔥 I’m so grateful 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

Annabelle dated Chris Pine for four years, but their split was reported in March.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Chris and Annabelle “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

They weren’t photographed together at all last year.

Chris and Annabelle were last spotted together on a coffee run in the summer of 2020.

Over a year ago, “Extra” spoke with Pine, who opened up on his holiday plans with Annabelle.