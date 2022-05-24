Thomas Markle Hospitalized After Suffering Possible Stroke

Backgrid

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas, 77, was admitted to a hospital Monday night.

TMZ reports Thomas was rushed into a facility in Chula Vista, California, after showing stroke-like symptoms.

When he was loaded onto the ambulance in Tijuana, he was unable to speak and needed a pen and paper to write down his symptoms.

His condition is currently unknown, but one of his friends told the outlet that he is still hospitalized.

Markle’s hospitalization comes just a month after he told DailyMail.com columnist Dan Wootton that he was “looking forward” to flying to the U.K. for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. It looks like Thomas will have to cancel his trip.

He told Wootton at the time, “I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.”

Thomas had also expressed interest in meeting Prince Charles, so he could thank him for walking Meghan down the aisle at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

He quipped, “I think we have a lot in common… We’ve been both ghosted by our children.”

Along with calling Harry “an idiot,” Thomas commented, “He follows my daughter like a child.”

Thomas also slammed Harry and Meghan for attending the Invictus Games. He said, “Most mothers, you don’t leave a 9-month-old child behind. They usually hold onto that child until they get a lot older.”

Years ago, Thomas was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. Due to his medical emergency, he was unable to attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Since then, Markle has been highly critical of the couple.