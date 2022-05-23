See Tom Cruise’s Death-Defying Motorcycle Stunt in New ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer

Tom Cruise is performing some incredible stunts in the new trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”!

Cruise returns to the spy thriller franchise as Ethan Hunt, alongside co-stars lVing Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and newbie Hayley Atwell. The trailer even features the return of Henry Czerny as Impossible Missions Force director Eugene Kittridge, who appeared in the original 1996 “Mission: Impossible.”

Kittridge tells Hunt, “Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over. This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side.”

The ominous message comes as action breaks out across the screen, from car chases to a vehicle flying out of a building to fighting atop an ill-fated train.

The biggest stunt of all happens at the end, as Hunt drives his motorcycle straight off a cliff and skydives to the bottom.

The stunt was featured at CinemaCon in 2021. At the time, Tom told the audience in a pre-recorded message, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted; we've been working on this for years. I wanted to do it since a little kid. I have to be so good that I don't miss my mark."

The Hollywood Reporter said Cruise trained for a year, performing 500 skydives and 13,000 motorbike jumps to prepare for the scene.