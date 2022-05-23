Reality Stars Bennett Sipes & Carly Lawrence Tie the Knot!

Instagram

Bennett Sipes, 27, and Carly Lawrence, 24, are officially husband and wife!

It’s a match made in reality TV heaven with Sipes coming from “Love Island” and Lawrence from “Too Hot to Handle.”

A source tells People the couple said “I do” at the True Love Wedding Chapel in L.A. on Friday… after just a few months of dating.

The insider explained, “They do truly love each other,” adding, “They were there with friends and everything.” Apparently they were going to get married in Las Vegas but changed their minds at the last minute.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram with a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, followed by a black and white wedding photo and the date of their nuptials: “05.20.22💍”

Carly looked gorgeous in a strapless beaded gown, while Sipes looked every bit the groom in a classic black tux.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official with a kissing pic on Christmas Day. At the time, Lawrence wrote, “Merry Christmas. Sending love to each & everyone one of you.”

He later declared Lawrence his “soul mate,” writing on Instagram, “Never used the word soulmate until we found each other.”