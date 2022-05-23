Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Veil Paid Tribute to Travis Barker’s Head Tattoo

Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino over the weekend, and it turns out the dramatic wedding veil that had everyone talking was actually a nod to Travis!

The Dolce & Gabbana piece featured the Virgin Mary along with the words “family loyalty respect,” paying homage to Barker’s head tattoo with the same image and text.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Travis had previously told Vice of his religious background, “I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my forearm when I was 18, 19 and I was brought up Catholic,” he went on, “I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed. So I’m not at church every day, and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”

Dolce & Gabbana confirmed the connection between the veil and ink on Instagram, writing, “The embroidery, done with the 'cross stitch' technique, recalls her husband Travis' tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The post also revealed the tulle veil featured “floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens.”

As for Kourtney’s stunning wedding look, the brand described it as a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda “white silk lace and satin gown,” adding that the designers “took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita.”

Meanwhile, a handsome Barker said “I do” in a “double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, classic trousers with pressed crease and side-band, both in superfine Italian black wool with tuxedo details in black silk satin.”