Johnny Depp’s Ex, Kate Moss, to Testify in His Defamation Trial (Report)

Getty Images

While we’re getting close to the end of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, it is expected that his ex, supermodel Kate Moss, will testify.

A source close to Depp told People magazine that Moss will testify via video on Wednesday.

Depp and Moss dated 1994-1997.

Earlier this month, Moss was referenced by Heard as she talked about a 2015 altercation between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez.

Heard testified that Henriquez was by a staircase “in the line of fire.”

She told the court, “[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

She was referring to a rumor that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs, information Heard claimed she'd heard from two people.

Heard also admitted of Depp that she “swung at him,” adding, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face."

Heard noted that Depp “didn’t push my sisters down the stairs.”

Days ago, Ellen Barkin, another of Depp’s exes, recalled their “sexual” relationship, claiming that he was “controlling” and “jealous.”

Depp and Barkin were co-stars in the 1998 movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

In a pre-recorded deposition, Barkin testified that they slept together about three to four times a week for nearly six months in 1994. She said, “He's just a jealous man, controlling: 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’”

She revealed, “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him."

According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk a lot of the time,” adding, “He was always drinking and smoking a joint.”

Barkin also recalled the one time that Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine in her direction in a Las Vegas hotel. She testified, “I don’t know why he threw the bottle. It was more like a toss.”

While Barkin wasn’t able to remember who else was in the hotel room or if the bottle was full or empty, she revealed that it didn’t hit anyone.

In the past, Depp has denied Barkin’s account of the bottle-throwing incident, calling it “untrue.” Along with claiming that Barkin held a grudge, he said, “I do not have an anger-management problem."