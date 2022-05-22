'SNL' Laughs and Tears as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Depart

Getty Images

It was a bittersweet season finale for "SNL" Saturday night, with cast members Kate McKinnon (2012), Aidy Bryant (2012), Kyle Mooney (2013) and Pete Davidson (2014) taking their final bows.

The cold open found McKinnon reprising her classic alien abductee, this time climaxing with her bidding earth — and "SNL" viewers at home — adieu on a space craft at the end of the sketch. "I love ya. Thanks for letting me stay awhile," she — and her character — said.

Next up, host Natasha Lyonne — looking amazing in a low-cut, skintight black outfit — spoke in her monologue about having bottomed out on drugs and making an incredible career comeback with the series "Russian Doll."

She even brought out her pals Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, her ex-boyfriend. "We're the only couple who had a sex tape nobody wanted to buy!" she joked about him after he and Rudolph did impressions of the actress.

Bryant's goodbye came during "Weekend Update," after an extra-hysterical final edition of "Trend Spotters," in which she and sketch mate Bowen Yang declare what's in vs. what's out. Yang got choked up when his character said, "In — a friend I couldn't have done this without." The two clasped hands as the sketch ended.

Davidson also appeared on "Weekend Update." Joking that he was performing for "millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," he acknowledged his "weird year" and poked fun at himself for "aging like an old banana."

He wound down by saying, "I appreciate 'SNL' always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow, and, you know, thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or, you know, judging me, even when, like, everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime."

Mooney's goodbye was not acknowledged, but he was in the final sketch, meaning he, Kate and Aidy were all in each other's last-ever "SNL" sketch — a mock commercial for gray adult pigtails.

