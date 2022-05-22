Cybill Shepherd on Loving Bruce Willis and the Fight to Erase Multiple Sclerosis

Getty Images

Cybill Shepherd was on hand Friday at the annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, where she chatted with “Extra” about the cause. She also opened up about her memories of working with "Moonlighting" co-star Bruce Willis in the wake of the announcement he has retired to battle aphasia.

“I just have to say one thing about Bruce," she began. "No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room." Willis' performance as wisecracking David Addison on their hit series was one of the most beloved on '80s television.

Describing their crazy chemistry, she said, "My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, 'cause we were both very attracted to each other.”

She added warmly, “I will always love Bruce.”

At the end of March, Willis’ family announced that he was done acting due to aphasia.

In a statement, his family said, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

It has been reported that Willis had been suffering cognitive issues on set for years.

When it comes to the Race to Erase MS and its charitable goals, since Cybill’s daughter Clementine has the disease, she said that made the night extra important for her.

“I remember the day when I went with my daughter Clementine up to University of California San Francisco, to one of the experts on multiple sclerosis, and it was a positive," she recalled. "She’s done great though. I couldn’t ask for more. My darling Clementine."