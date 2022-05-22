Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger! The couple just welcomed their second child together.

They shared the news on Sunday via Instagram, writing, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” adding, “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the “Jurassic World Dominion” actor earlier this month, and the actor dished on his daddy duties.

Chris smiled, telling Jenn, “Big summer. Big, big summer. Feeling very happy, very blessed… We’ll have two in diapers… I’m excited for that.”

Jenn commented, “Roll up those sleeves,” and Pratt insisted, “I will.”