Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Baby #2

Michael Sheen, 53, is a dad again!

On Friday, Sheen took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his third child, his second with actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 26.

Along with posting a photo of their bundle of joy holding his pinky finger, he tweeted, “And just like that… there was another monkey jumping on the bed.”

And just like that….there was another monkey jumping on the bed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👶🏻🇸🇪#190522 pic.twitter.com/UXMeL6GViJ — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) May 20, 2022 @michaelsheen

Lundberg posted the same photo and caption to her Instagram.

In March, the pair announced they were expecting. He posted a photo of Lundberg’s growing baby bump. He tweeted, “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

In her Instagram post, Lundberg wrote, “At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share👼 #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist.”

They welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra, in September 2019, months after they were romantically linked.

At the time, Sheen tweeted, “Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals.”

He added, “On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself.”