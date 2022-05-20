Johnny Depp’s Ex, Ellen Barkin, Claims He Was ‘Controlling’ and ‘Jealous’

Getty Images

On Thursday, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin discussed their “sexual” relationship in his $50-million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Depp and Barkin were co-stars in the 1998 movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

In a pre-recording deposition, Barkin testified that they slept together about three to four times a week for nearly six months in 1994. She said, “He's just a jealous man, controlling: 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’”

She revealed, “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him."

According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk a lot of the time,” adding, “He was always drinking and smoking a joint.”

Barkin also recalled the one time that Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine in her direction in a Las Vegas hotel. She testified, “I don’t know why he threw the bottle. It was more like a toss.”

While Barkin wasn’t able to remember who else was in the hotel room or if the bottle was full or empty, she revealed that it didn’t hit anyone.

In the past, Depp has denied Barkin’s account of the bottle-throwing incident, calling it “untrue.” Along with claiming that Barkin held a grudge, he said, “I do not have an anger-management problem."

Barkin’s testimony came after Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand.

Henriquez answered questions about a 2015 incident in which Depp allegedly attacked Amber and herself.

Whitney claimed Amber and Johnny got into an argument after Amber saw some text messages and confronted him about an alleged affair.

She told the courtroom, “I’m at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs. I’m facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f**king sister!’ She smacks him, lands one. At that point, that’s when [Depp’s security guard] Travis [McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one.”

Whitney testified, “But by that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there. Travis then pulls them apart.”

According to Henriquez, she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement after the incident.

She testified, “There was an NDA on my kitchen table... My understanding is it’s a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one. I don’t believe I signed it. I left sometime after.”

McGivern gave a completely different account of what went down on the staircase. He testified that Heard threw a Red Bull can at Depp and even “tried to spit” on her husband, who became “angry and agitated.”

He claimed, “Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard’s fist. The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock. Like, ‘What just happened? Where did that come from?’ At that point, I wasn’t gonna let Mr. Depp get hit anymore, so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him, ‘We are leaving.’ It wasn’t up to him anymore. Just for his safety.”