‘Downton Abbey’ Cast on Emotional Farewell in New Movie

Focus Features

“Downton Abbey” is back on the big screen, and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers interviewed Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, new addition Hugh Dancy, and more of the cast about the new movie.

The team talks about Hollywood coming to Downton, a tearful farewell in the film… and the possibility of a third movie.

As the Crawleys say hello to Hollywood in the film, Lady Mary is at the center of the action. Michelle Dockery said of her character, “Mary has that thing of kind of like rolling her eyes, but actually,, underneath she's secretly having quite a good time… By that last moment where you see these guys in those amazing costumes, I think she’s really loving it and sort of showing off to the family.”

Without giving too much away, Jenn asked about saying goodbye to an integral character. Hugh laughed, saying, “I’m not going to talk about it.” Elizabeth added, “We’ve all worked together for so long, it is very easy to access a feeling of emotion about each other in general.” Hugh then joked, “Personally, I never liked the character of Tom Branson (Alan Leech), but there ya go.”

Emotions on set were at an all-time high for whomever may be exiting the scene!

Dockery said, “Half the challenge is keeping your own emotions at bay. A lot of us play characters who try not to show their emotions too much, so for me it was like trying to hold it back as much as possible, but it’s very moving.”

Meanwhile, Dancy plays the hotshot director who wants the castle and staff as his backdrop.

Jenn asked if there might be a flirtation going on between Dancy’s character and Lady Mary. Michelle insisted, “Yes, always. I think Mary always has some sort of flirtation,” and Hugh agreed, “Some dabbling.”

Lahmers also chatted with Joanne Froggatt who plays Anna and Phyllis Logan who plays Mrs. Hughes, asking if they knew of any famous “Downton” fans.

Joanne dished, “There was a story about Mick Jagger being a fan… that they cut rehearsals short one day for a gig because they always go watch ‘Downton.’ I don’t know if that’s true, but it is a great story.”

Logan revealed “My big one is Michelle Obama,” revealing she even met the former First Lady once.

One question on everyone’s mind is will there be another “Downton Abbey” movie in the future. Kevin Doyle aka Mr. Mosely told Jenn, “I would, yes, because it is lovely to have everybody back together again.”

Dockery agreed, saying, “And so much is about the audience out there and if this film does well… and there is an appetite for another one. I’d be interested to see where Julian [Fellowes] would take the next story.”

Bonneville teased, “Why not? I mean, how many ‘Fast and Furiouses’ have there been?”