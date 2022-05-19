Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby #2

Getty

Singer Ed Sheeran is a dad again!

On Thursday, Sheeran announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second child.

Along with posting a photo of a pair of baby socks, he wrote on Instagram, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ed posted a similar photo when their first child, daughter, Lyra Antarctica, was born in the summer of 2020.

Months ago, Ed opened up about their struggle to conceive Lyra, who he called a miracle. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” he shared, “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up.”

They conceived in Antarctica, which is how they came up with Lyra’s middle name. He added, “So many of my friends have been trying different things like IVF or making sure you’re having sex at the right time on the right day, and then they go to a wedding and get p*ssed and relax and they get pregnant. I did think it was a miracle, so that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.”

They kept Cherry’s first pregnancy under wraps for the most part until she was close to giving birth.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building, so they have started telling friends and family,” a source told The Sun U.K., “They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.”

It was no surprise that they didn’t announce that they were expecting again since they did the same for their first child and their wedding.

Ed has expressed the desire to have more kids. He recently told The Sun U.K., “I’d love more kids man, I’d love it, but it does all depend on what Cherry wants too because it’s her body. I’m really proud of Cherry as a mother. She’s such an incredible human, I’m just in awe.”

He noted, “She did a whole Cambridge degree which she started two weeks before giving birth, new baby, and I went to her graduation three days ago at Jesus College and people were saying like, ‘How did she do this with a baby?’”