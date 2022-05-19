Bobby Brown on His Emotional Visit to Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s Graves

Getty Images

Bobby Brown, known as the king of ’80s R&B, is opening up about his musical reign in the powerful new documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” and 12-episode A&E series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.”

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Brown about the project, as well as losing ex-wife Whitney Houston and two children to drugs.

With the help of his wife, Alicia Etheredge, Brown is trying to make peace with his past and the death of his son Bobby Brown Jr. and daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Brown opened up about his mourning process for his documentary.

Brown revealed that he remembered “crying a lot” when he went to visit Whitney and Bobbi’s grave in New Jersey.

He added, “I was able to grieve in front of a camera and let everyone know it’s okay to grieve… I am going to miss them every day of my life.”

Brown and Houston were married for 14 tumultuous years until 2007. Houston died in 2012 and their daughter died three years later after being unconscious in a bathtub.

Alicia shared, “It was a tough day, but we got through it. And in the end, it was something that needed to happen. I feel that both of us had a real positive release that we needed… It was a wonderful, celebratory moment of finding peace.”

As for how cathartic it was to work on the documentary, Brown said, “So many things I was able to get out of my system. From past and present, it’s therapeutic. Very therapeutic.”

After 40 years in the entertainment business, Brown has rid himself of public misconceptions. He said, “I’m not the bad boy that everyone thinks I am. I thought I was… I take pride in being a solid entertainer.”

Brown is most known for his hit songs “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.” Before going solo, he was part of “New Edition.”