Amber Heard’s Sister Accuses Johnny Depp of Attacking Her

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial continued on Thursday, Amber’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand.

Henriquez answered questions about a 2015 incident in which Depp allegedly attacked her and Amber.

Whitney claimed Amber and Johnny got into argument after Amber saw some text messages and confronted him about an alleged affair.

She told the courtroom, “I’m at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs. I’m facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f**king sister!’ She smacks him, lands one. At that point, that’s when [Depp’s security guard] Travis [McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one.”

Whitney testified, “But by that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there. Travis then pulls them apart.”

According to Henriquez, she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement after the incident.

She testified, “There was an NDA on my kitchen table... My understanding is it’s a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one. I don’t believe I signed it. I left sometime after.”

McGivern gave a completely different account of what went down on the staircase. He testified that Heard threw a Red Bull can at Depp and even “tried to spit” on her husband, who became “angry and agitated.”

He claimed, “Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard’s fist. The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock. Like, ‘What just happened? Where did that come from?’ At that point, I wasn’t gonna let Mr. Depp get hit anymore, so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him, ‘We are leaving.’ It wasn’t up to him anymore. Just for his safety.”

Heard admitted that she “swung at” Depp to prevent him from “push[ing] my sister down the stairs.” She argued, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”

Johnny’s former agent Tracey Jacobs also testified via video, claiming that Johnny came to her in 2016 asking for $20 million.

In a pre-recorded video testimony, Jacobs told Heard’s attorney, “Actually it was, ‘I want you to give me 20 million.’ The question was not asked as a loan.”

According to Jacobs, they were eventually able to help Depp get a loan from Bank of America.

Depp dropped Jacobs as his agent in 2016. She testified, “His star had dimmed due to it getting harder to get him jobs due to the reputation he had acquired due to his lateness and other things.”

Jacobs represented Depp for 10 years and their working relationship got more “complicated” at the end since he was showing up late “consistently on virtually every movie.”

She added, “I never said to him, ‘You are a difficult client.’ I never used those words but was very honest with him. I said, ‘You have got to stop doing this. This is hurting you,’ and it did.”

Jacobs claimed that people became concerned about his behavior, like his alleged drug and alcohol use. She said that she then referred him to Dr. David Kipper, who specialized in helping people get sober.

When Heard’s attorney asked about his reputation now, Jacobs answered, “His lawsuits don’t help. It’s endless.”