Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Split (Report)

After nearly a year of dating, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have reportedly called it quits.

The Sun U.K. reports that they split due to their busy schedules.

While Us Weekly confirms the split, sources told Page Six that they are still “hooking up.”

Six months ago, Jason and Keeley were seen packing on the PDA during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas. At the time, an insider shared with Page Six, “He has known Keeley for a long time, and he feels safe and relaxed with her. They enjoy each other’s company.”

Last year, a source told People that the two became an item after knowing each other “from many years ago.”

The Sun U.K. was the first to report their romance. A source shared, “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he's had a crush on her since her Page 3 days."

“He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in L.A., and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it's all very early days,” the insider went on.

Hazell also had a role as Bex on his show “Ted Lasso,” playing the girlfriend of an older man who is caught up in a love triangle.

The romance rumors broke months after his broken engagement with Olivia Wilde, the mother of his two children.

Last month, Wilde was served custody papers onstage while she was presenting her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

A source close to Sudeikis, 46, told People, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”