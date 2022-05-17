Why Johnny Depp Won’t Look at Amber Heard in Court

Getty Images

Anyone watching the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has noticed that the actor will not look at his ex-wife, and now we know why.

It was revealed in court that Depp vowed that Heard would never see his eyes again after she filed a restraining order against him in 2016.

During cross examination on Monday, Johnny’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked Amber, "Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?" Heard responded, "Not that I've noticed, no."

Vasquez continued, "You've looked at him many times, haven't you?" and Amber told her, "Yes, I have."

The lawyer then asked, "You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you?" The “Aquaman” actress confirmed, "I do."

Vasquez pointed out, "He promised you you would never see his eyes again, is that true?" but Amber said, "I don't recall if he said that."

The attorney then played audio from a 2016 meeting between the exes at a San Francisco hotel, after Amber had filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Johnny.

During the recording Amber can be heard saying, “Please I just want to hug you and say bye.” He tells her, “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will not see my eyes again.”

Depp previously testified that he attended the meeting in hopes that Amber would “retract her lies” about him.

After the recording played, Vasquez said to Amber, "He's kept that promise, hasn't he?" and Heard said, "As far as I know, he cannot look at me."

Vasquez insisted, "He won't look at you, right Ms. Heard?" and Amber claimed, "He can't."

DailyMail.com points out there was a moment in the courtroom where Johnny seemed to be prepared to break his vow and look at Amber. She had just testified that Depp sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her in 2015. As she left the stand, Depp walked toward her, but security intervened. He seemed to shrug and walk away.