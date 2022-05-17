Amber Heard Questioned About Alleged Liquor Bottle Attack and James Franco

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Amber Heard continued being cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez.

During cross-examination, Heard was questioned about the claim that she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle by Depp in 2015.

Though she claimed to have suffered cuts and bleeding, Heard noted that she “didn’t seek treatment.”

Vasquez also pressed Heard on the sequence of what happened and when Depp allegedly had the bottle in his hand.

When asked if Depp had the bottle before or after he pinned her down on the countertop, Heard said, “As I have always said, I don’t remember exactly what happened first, or the sequence.”

Two weeks ago, Heard claimed that she was worried about the bottle being broken inside of her. A photo of an unbroken bottle was shown in court.

Depp has claimed that he lost the tip of his middle finger that night when Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him.

According to Depp, he attempted to hide from Heard in a bathroom after sustaining the injury.

Vasquez asked Heard, “You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms. Heard? You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?”

Heard answered, “I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever.”

Heard also answered questions about a notebook, which was filled with journal entries to Depp. She shared, “The book was more of a love notebook and part of the communication, obviously since we fought so much, it was important for me to, you know, try to nurture as much peace as possibly could. And when things were good, they were really good.”

In one letter that she wrote after the incident in Australia, Heard wrote to Depp, “True love isn’t just about the madness of passion … it’s about your best friend. I want to rip you apart.”

In another handwritten letter from April 2016, Heard told Depp, “I am sorry I can get crazy. I am sorry I hurt you. None of this is meant to be an excuse for hurting you because the truth is nothing is. There is never a reason good enough to hurt you."

Heard was grilled about her past drug and alcohol use. She insisted, “I did not use drugs when I was with Johnny, in his presence.”

According to Heard, she only did drugs in front of him twice in the beginning of their relationship.

Vasquez challenged Heard about the events leading up to their wedding. She asked, “So, you planned to have drugs at your wedding to someone you characterize as a drug addict?”

Heard responded, “To be fair, we were going to have separate parties. This is a draft clearly that was sent before there were a lot of changes made."

As for doing drugs at her 2015 bridal party, Heard testified, “I was not with Johnny... We just weren't around each other that evening when we had kind of separate parties."

Vasquez also showed the court a text exchange between Heard and Depp, which took place on the day of her 30th birthday dinner. Heard wrote, “Hey baby, bring up something to drink and or a joint. I'm in if you are."

Heard also noted that she had MDMA and mushrooms when she went to Coachella with her friends. She said, “Johnny was not there for that."

Vasquez confronted Heard about the surveillance video of her and a man bearing a resemblance to James Franco at her penthouse in 2016, just days before she requested a restraining order against Depp.

Heard noted that she “attempted” to change the locks to the penthouse one day before Franco’s visit.

In response, Vasquez asked, “That’s why you felt comfortable having James Franco over the evening of May 22, 2016?”

Heard commented, “I do not know when James came over.”

Surveillance footage was then shown to the courtroom of Amber and a man in the elevator.

Vasquez asked, “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard? And you’re taking him up to the penthouses.” Heard commented, “That’s where I lived.”

Vasquez told Heard, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night… you knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week of May 21, 2016.”

Heard insisted that she didn’t know Depp’s schedule.