Teresa Giudice on Her Wedding Plans with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her brother Joe may be on the rocks, but her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas is a go!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra” spoke with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfronts, where she dished on her wedding plans!

Teresa is “done” with wedding planning, adding, “You always have to fine-tune everything.”

Giudice noted that she’ll have “two dresses” for her wedding day.

She’ll have a bridal party, but it does not include sister-in-law Melissa. While she was kind of “shocked” by Joe’s reaction, Teresa said, “Everything is good now. [Melissa] was fine with it, so I am happy about that.”

What is she looking forward to with her marriage to Luis? She answered, “Just living a happy life together… He’s great to me, he is great to my four daughters. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

As for the possibility of having a TV wedding, Giudice said, “I haven’t decided yet… Course I want to share with the fans. They have been on this journey with me… but I’m torn with it.”

Giudice shared her take on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, saying, “Everyone always talks over everyone, ’cause everyone always wants to have the last word… You have to fend for yourself, you know.”

While host Andy Cohen got frustrated at times, Teresa has no hard feelings towards him. She said, “He’s our guy… Going forward, we should give everyone a chance. Going forward, I’m going to do that.”