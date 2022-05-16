Michelle Dockery and the ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast Dish on ‘A New Era’

Getty Images

It was a British invasion in NYC on Sunday as the stars of “Downton Abbey” hit the red carpet for the premiere of their second film.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman caught up with the cast as they dished on “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson, said of being back, “It never gets old because these guys are my second family, and any time we come back together it is kind of a pinch-yourself moment where I can’t believe we still get to do this.”

A portion of the movie centers on a film being shot at the Crawley family’s famous estate. Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, chatted with Adam about the irony of it.

“Watching the film now, I find the lines that Maggie [Smith] says… very funny because, of course, they are actors and the irony of it is very funny.”

The sequel reunites Michelle, Allen, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, along with Downton’s newest addition, Hugh Dancy.

Dancy was at the premiere, enjoying a New York night out with his wife Claire Danes. Hugh insisted it wasn’t a date night, joking, “If this is a date night. then I think that would be deeply tragic. This is a pleasant work night.”

Adam had to ask if perhaps Hugh’s character, a hotshot director, might have the hots for Lady Mary. Dancy played coy, saying, “Maybe it was in the cards… I don’t know.”

Michelle, who looked stunning in Givenchy, was missing her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge, but you couldn’t miss her stunning engagement ring.

Glassman wondered if they are wedding planning, and she shared, “We are, and also I am back in the studio.” She dished, “Michael Fox… who plays Andy in ‘Downton,’ we are in a band.” The band is called Michael & Michelle, and she revealed, their first gig is “coming up.”

In real life, Michael is dating her on-screen sister Laura, who plays Lady Edith.

Adam caught up with Laura, who said of Michael, “He’s in London. Sad he can’t make it, but we miss him.”