MGK Calls Megan Fox His ‘Wife’ and Dedicates Song to Their ‘Unborn Child’ at BBMAs

Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly had tongues wagging after his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Before playing “twin flame” for the Las Vegas crowd he dedicated the song to his fiancée Megan Fox… but referred to her as his “wife.” He also hinted they might be growing their family after mentioning their “unborn child” midway through the song.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, told the crowd, "I wrote this song for my wife," then halfway through, added, "And this is for our unborn child."

Just last week, "Extra" spoke with MGK at the "Good Mourning" premiere and asked if the couple would ever elope He answered, “I want to kind of just let, let the world see that as it comes."

Meanwhile, despite dropping some hints during his BBMAs performance on Sunday, MGK was chatting about wedding planning while on the award show red carpet.

He told E! News, "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box."

MGK said when it comes to the planning, Megan is “a genius,” and when it comes to ideas for their big day, he explained, “I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in if it's too far."

The couple was definitely turning heads as they walked the red carpet together. Megan was rocking bangs and wore a black David Koma dress with a plunging neckline and slit up the side, while Machine Gun Kelly wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit adorned with spikes, paired with a Swarovski-crystals top. He took the look next level with a $30,000 diamond manicure!

The singer and actress announced their engagement in January, and this isn’t the first time he has called Fox his spouse. During a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March, he also called Megan his “wife.”