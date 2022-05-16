Jessica Szohr & Brad Richardson Engaged — See Her Ring!

Actress Jessica Szohr and her NHL-player boyfriend Brad Richardson are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Monday, Szohr announced their engagement by posting a photo of her diamond sparkler! She wrote on Instagram, “I said yes!”

Szohr revealed her engagement on the same day she was prepping for press for her role on “The Orville.”

The news come a year after the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Bowie Ella Richardson.

At the time, she posted a pic of their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21.”

Along with posting a photo of her daughter’s hands, she wrote, “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

It looks like Brad and Jessica have been dating for three years. He first appeared on her Instagram in April 2019. Along with posting a pic of them interacting at Stagecoach, she wrote, “This is 🇺🇸 :) ❤️🤠💙 #stagecoaching.”