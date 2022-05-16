Andy Cohen Gushes About Baby Daughter Lucy

TV personality Andy Cohen has a lot going on!

Cohen just welcomed baby girl Lucy and is launching a new iteration of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“Extra” spoke with Cohen, who gave an update on his daughter. He said, “She is so good… Looks just like her brother and she’s, so far, adorable.”

As for his son Benjamin taking on big brother duties, Cohen shared, “He’s good. I just have to keep telling him to be gentle with her… It’s like a very breakable new toy.”

Cohen also weighed in on all the drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as well as where Joe and Teresa stand now after the explosive reunion. He dished, “[Joe]’ll be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Wednesday, so he seems to still be in the family for now. When family fights, it’s always awkward, and this was a little awkward.”

Andy admitted, “I really lose my sh*t twice in the final part of the reunion. I kinda had enough of the entire affair.”