Rob Kardashian’s Brief Appearance in ‘The Kardashians’ Has Everyone Talking

Hulu

Rob Kardashian made a surprise cameo in the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

During a scene to celebrate Kris Jenner’s birthday, Rob was seen sitting next to sister Khloé Kardashian.

At first glance, it was not obvious that Rob is there since he is mostly hidden by Khloe.

However, after closer inspection, viewers are able to see a side profile of a smiling Rob during the shot and his tattoos are visible during a toast.

Rob’s cameo comes just a week after his family won a court battle against his ex Blac Chyna, who accused them of defamation.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Rob would making “very brief appearances” on the Hulu show. They added, “He’s camera shy so doesn’t like being filmed, but fans will see glimpses of him.”

Despite his famous reality TV family, Rob has been keeping a low profile.

A source did recently tell Us Weekly, “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Dream is Rob’s daughter with Chyna, with whom he called it quits in 2017.

The insider noted that Rob is putting in the time to better himself. They said, “He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come.”

Earlier this year, Rob had many wondering if he was dating Pilates instructor Liana Levi.

Rob reposted an Instagram Story from fashion designer Nicholas Bijan, who welcomed a baby with wife Roxy Bijan.

Along with some flowers, a note read, “Roxy and Nicholas, Congratulations! So happy and excited for this next chapter in your lives. Can’t wait to meet your little princess. Love, Liana and Rob.”

Rob added, “We love you!!”

Liana also reposted the same Instagram Story, writing, “The OG crew.”