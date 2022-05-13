Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Marc Anthony, 53, is engaged to former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira!

Nadia, 23, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories with a close-up photo of her giant ring and the message, “Engagement party!!!” The couple holds hands in the photo, and Marc appears to have a black band tattooed on his ring finger.

The confirmation comes after Ferreira was seen flashing her new bling on Instagram as she celebrated her recent birthday.

The singer and former Miss Universe Paraguay sparked romance rumors three months ago on a trip to Mexico City and became Instagram official in March.

Marc posted a loved-up pic with Nadia with the message, “May God multiply all that you wish us.”

This will be Anthony’s fourth trip down the aisle. He was previously married to Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017), Jennifer Lopez (2004 to 2014), and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres (2000 to 2004).