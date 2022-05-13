Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted on Romantic Italian Getaway

Backgrid

Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, were recently spotted on a romantic getaway in Italy.

Olivia looks casual in cutoffs and a white shirt and jacket, while Harry is wearing striped shorts and a Jamaica T-shirt in the brand-new snaps as they visit the ancient Italian city of Civita.

Sources there tell us the stars looked loved-up and seemed very comfortable with each other. Being the perfect gentleman, Harry even helped his girlfriend with her bags as they walked uphill. At one point, Styles stopped to talk with fans.

This isn’t Harry and Olivia first trip to Italy together. In July 2021, the couple was spotted on a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea. In the photos, they were seen kissing, dancing, and sunbathing together.

Meanwhile, this new sighting marks the first time the couple has been seen together since Olivia was served with custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon.

A source close to Sudeikis, 46, tells People, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”