Wedding Pic! Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Marry Again

Over a year after they tied the knot, “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder finally had her dream wedding with Beau Clark.

For their big day, Schroeder wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Galia Lahav and accessorized with Nicole Rose jewels, while Beau sported a black tuxedo.

Schroeder was seen surprising Clark in her wedding dress while they took first-look photos!

In a statement, Lahav said, “It was an absolute dreamy experience to work with Stassi on her fairy tale wedding and make her bridal visions come to life!”

The wedding was held in Rome, Italy, which was attended by her castmates Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

A source told Us Weekly, “Stassi had to cut down her guest list. Some of her family, friends and former costars, including, Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited.”

Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump were noticeably absent from the affair.

In October 2020, Stassi broke the news that she and Beau wed in a secret backyard ceremony. Along with posting a wedding video, she wrote on Instagram, “Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

Italy holds a special place in their heart since his family resides there.

Last year, Beau opened up on his family, who were safe during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. He told Andy Cohen, “They're all healthy, but they're not allowed to leave, like, 200 meters from their homes now. The army's there, I guess. They're crazy-quarantined compared to us in the States.”

Beau popped the question to Stassi at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the summer of 2019.

The pair reportedly got together in 2017, but Schroeder played coy about his identity in February 2018 when she stopped by “Watch What Happens Live.”