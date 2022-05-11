Mama June Gushes Over BF and Gives Update on Honey Boo Boo

Getty Images

Mama June is back and looking to reconcile with her family in the new season “Mama June: Road to Redemption”!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the star, real name June Shannon, to talk about her sober and single life, and get the scoop on her relationship with her daughters, including Alana Stewart, formerly known as Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June said of being sober, “I'm 29 months straight sober, so it is working out amazing… My addiction now is to hustle and make my life better for me and know that I’m worth it every day.”

Billy asked how her dating life is going, and if she is still seeing Geno Doak.

“We've been apart for over a year now,” she said. When Billy asked, “There’s no hope for a reconnection?” She answered, “Oh, hell, no! Hell, no.”

In fact, she’s reportedly dating Justin Stroud, a thirty-something mechanic from Alabama.

Mama June didn’t name names, but did say, “I’ve been dating someone for a minute now and I’m very happy with that person.” She revealed, “I fell in love with one of my best friends.”

Billy asked, “Is he there now, listening?” Mama June revealed, “Yeah, he’s like over there on the floor… turning red.”

She wouldn’t pan the camera over but did describe him as 5’4” and 125 lbs. “soaking wet,” adding, “He’s tiny.”

While the 42-year-old may be on the right track, she still has a few obstacles to overcome.

Billy pointed out some recent drama between June and her daughter Pumpkin, who stepped in to help with Alana.

Mama June said, “I understand that she took care of Alana when I couldn't take care of my own self, but now that I'm back, she's got to realize that we can both raise Alana… but she’s 16, so in the state of Georgia she can make her own decisions.”