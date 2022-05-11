It looks like rapper Kendrick Lamar is a dad again!

On Wednesday, Lamar debuted his new album cover for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which features him holding his daughter and his longtime girlfriend Whitney Alford cradling a baby on a bed.

TMZ Hip Hop reports the couple did secretly welcome a baby.

In his new music video for “The Heart Pt. 5,” Lamar used the plural “kids,” hinting that he has more than one child.

He also sparked marriage rumors since he used “wife” in the song.

Lamar had everyone talking about the nearly six-minute music video because he deepfakes into Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, Will Smith, Nipsey Hussle, O.J. Simpson, and Jussie Smollett, all of whom have been scrutinized in the past.

The new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” drops Friday.