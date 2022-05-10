Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Dead at 31

Getty Images

Australian singer Nick Cave is mourning the loss of his 31-year-old son Jethro Lazenby.

Cave, the frontman for the rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, told ABC News in a statement, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” News of Jethro’s death comes just seven years after Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur died in a tragic fall.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun reports Jethro’s body was found at the Coburg Motor Inn in Melbourne just two days after he was released from prison.

Jethro was serving time for allegedly assaulting his mother Beau Lazenby and had reportedly plead guilty to unlawful assault and breaching court orders. His lawyer, Sean Ghattas, had recently told the court that Jethro was suffering from schizophrenia.

Lazenby told the Evening Standard in 2012 that he didn’t meet his famous dad until he was around 8 years old. Nick had previously told The Guardian in 2008 that he regretted not being their during his sons early years but added, “I now have a great relationship with him. It was difficult at the time, but it turned out great in the end.”

Jethro went on to become a model and actor who appeared in the 2007 film “Corroboree” and 2011 movie “My Little Princess.”

Lazenby’s younger half-brother Arthur died in an accidental fall near Brighton, England in 2015 after talking LSD.