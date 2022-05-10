Getty Images

It was date night for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the L.A. premiere of her new Hulu series, “Candy.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Jessica, who chatted about the couple’s recent and upcoming celebrations, from Mother’s Day to their upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary.

Justin spoiled Jessica for Mother’s Day with their sons Silas and Phineas.

When Terri asked, “Did he do good on Mother's Day?” Biel answered, “He did. He let me get out of the house and do whatever I wanted with my girlfriends. And he sent me the most insane flowers and nice cards.”

It was just weeks ago that Timberlake went big for her 40th birthday, flying in his band for her party.

“For him to perform takes a lot of effort,” Jessica explained. “A lot of other people flying in for rehearsal. It’s just not something that he easily does for many reasons, and for him to take the time to do that for me and do all the covers of all the songs of our whole experience together, our life together... It was just very moving, profoundly nostalgic. It was just an amazing gesture.”

She gushed, “I'm his number-one fan.”

Next up is the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary in October. How will they celebrate? “Have a big dance party and drink a lot of wine. That's what I think. I think we should do that,” she said.

Jessica also dished on her new true crime series “Candy,” in which she is playing real-life Texas killer Candy Montgomery. Biel produced the series about the ‘80s suburban housewife who brutally killed her neighbor Betty Gore, played by “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey.

Biel confessed playing Candy was “weirdly, a lot of fun.”

She explained, “Because so much of the show is her life previously, it wasn't a deep, dark hole every day, day in and day out. I got to really experience the beloved part of her and the great mom part of her and the great wife and the fun friend and all these other parts. And then, when it got really dark, it was terrifyingly dark. But we only sort of tapped into that for a small amount of time. It was like a full life… It was a joy, really.

Last month, Biel spoke with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about her physical transformation for the role, and Lynskey opened up about playing Gore.

Jessica told Jenn, “It's so fun when you don't recognize yourself, and I really didn’t every morning, and the last piece of the puzzle those glasses went on and I just really felt I was standing in someone else's shoes. It gives me the freedom… to be really uninhibited… in a project like this.”

Candy was having an affair with Betty's husband, an indiscretion with deadly consequences — even though Candy always claimed the killing was in self-defense.

Jenn pointed out that Betty was a mother of two who just had a new baby, and Melanie said, “She's an interesting person. She's struggling a lot with how she feels about herself. She has a hard time making friends. She's kind of abrasive. I felt for her very deeply… I cared about her a lot.”

Lahmers wondered of Candy, “How does a woman go from Christian housewife to axe murderer?”

Biel explained, “There was a person locked up inside of that woman who so desperately was yelling for help and didn't know any way to ask for that. She made a decision and it changed everything.”

Jessica continued, “It starts with many years of repressing a lot of things about your life…Your inability to say what you need.”

Sharing what she thinks of the verdict in real life, Jessica said, “I wasn't in the jury. I wasn't there. I don't know… It's fascinating. And we'll never know the answer. We'll never know the truth. We kind of offer up to the viewers to say what do you think, because we don’t know either.