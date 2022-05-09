Jennifer Grey Calls Ex-BF Johnny Depp’s Trial ‘Insanely Sad’

Getty Images

Actress Jennifer Grey was the 1980s movie queen who dirty-danced with Patrick Swayze and was engaged to her “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” co-star Matthew Broderick.

Now, the 62-year-old is opening up about her life in a new memoir called “Out of the Corner,” in which she talks about — among other things — the men in her life.

Among her Hollywood suitors was Johnny Depp, who is all over the news these days, thanks to his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the book, Grey called her relationship with Depp a “f**king bonfire,” and she opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the Johnny she knew years ago.

Jennifer called him, “Funny and sweet and just so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic.”

Rachel asked, “Are you at all shocked by what you've seen or heard about him now?”

Grey said, “I haven't known him for 30 years. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t seen him… The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved. These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It’s sad. I don’t have an opinion, except it breaks my heart… I just knew him in a very different time.”

Jennifer also opened up about the fatal 1987 car crash in Ireland in which she was involved. Broderick was at the wheel.

Grey said, “It was the most traumatic event I've experienced… Two women in Ireland were killed and my boyfriend was very severely injured — and I thought dead — and I was the only living witness to this very public, hideous tragic accident… I almost died.”

That accident happened right before her megahit “Dirty Dancing” came out, and Jennifer said, “I was in such a state of shock I didn’t feel excited about my movie.”

Grey co-starred in the movie with the late Patrick Swayze, and she told Rachel that behind the scenes, “He was such a good person. Such a big heart. Like, really kind.”

She added, “We were not natural mates. We weren't a natural fit. We were from different worlds,” adding, “I was dating Matthew Broderick. That's not Patrick Swayze… I was very in love with Matthew.”

Now, 33 years later ,she is back as Baby, starring in and producing a “Dirty Dancing” sequel. She explained, “It's not going to be a repeat. It's got to be its own thing.”