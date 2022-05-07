Tony Dow of 'Leave It to Beaver' Announces 'Heartbreaking' Return of Cancer

Splash News

Tony Dow, the actor best known as Wally Cleaver on the TV classic "Leave It to Beaver," is sharing bad news with fans this week — the return of his cancer.

In a short, sad Facebook post on Thursday, Dow's wife Lauren wrote, "I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer."

As for how he is dealing with the crushing news, she says the 77-year-old "is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking."

She closed by thanking everyone for their "caring thoughts."

Last year in August, Dow battled non-COVID pneumonia and was very ill. He managed to recover, even returning to making appearances at nostalgia shows.

CBS

Dow was big brother Wally on "Leave It to Beaver" from 1957-1963, reprising his role in the 1983 TV movie "Still the Beaver" and on the spin-off series "The New Leave It to Beaver" (1983-1989).

Dow made numerous TV guest appearances, including on "Dr. Kildare" (1963), "My Three Sons" (1964), "Lassie" (1968), "Emergency!" (1972), "Square Pegs" (1982), "Murder, She Wrote" (1987), and "The Love Boat" (1983 & 1987).