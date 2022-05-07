Mike Hagerty, Longtime Character Actor on Shows Like 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends,' Dies at 67

Getty Images

Mike Hagerty, a familiar face on TV and in movies for decades, died April 29. He was 67.

No cause was given, but Bridgett Everett, Hagerty's co-star on the current sitcom "Somebody Somewhere," confirmed the sad news.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," Everett wrote on Instagram. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Hagerty was born May 10, 1954, in Chicago. He made his film debut in 1973's "The Timber Tramps," appearing more regularly from the early '80s on.

Films included "Doctor Detroit" (1983), "Turk 182" (1985), "Nothing in Common" (1986), "Overboard" (1987), "Dick Tracy" (1990), "After Dark, My Sweet" (1990), "Wayne's World" (1992), "Stuart Saves His Family" (1995), and "Back in the Day" (2014).

More prolific on TV, one of Hagerty's most famous guest spots was as vintage clothing dealer Rudy on the 1994 "The Raincoats" episode of "Seinfeld," on which he was the cabanawear-buying catalyst for a major beef complicated by moths.

Even more so, he was recognized by viewers of "Friends" as building super Mr. Treeger. He first played the part on a 1995 episode. His character was the subject of one of the series' last lines, delivered by Monica (Courteney Cox), who said, "I almost forgot — I promised Treeger that we'd leave our key."

He was a series regular on "The Building" (1993) opposite Bonnie Hunt, and on FOX's "The George Carlin Show" (1994-1995). He was also a regular on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2013) and had been playing dad Ed Miller on HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" this year.