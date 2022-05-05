Getty Images

“General Hospital” star Steve Burton and his wife Sheree Gustin have called it quits after 23 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, Burton took to his Instagram Story to announce the separation.

He wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

The news comes just after Sheree announced that she was pregnant.

Steve went on, “She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

The two have three children, Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

It is unclear how long they’ve been separated.

In March, Sheree posted a pic of her growing baby bump. She captioned the pic, “Life sure is full of surprises!”