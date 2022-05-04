‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

Kailia Posey, of “Toddlers & Tiaras” fame, tragically died at 16 — and now her cause of death has been revealed as suicide.

The family told TMZ in a statement, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The message continued, "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life… Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state also told People that they are part of a multi-agency death investigation.

On Monday, Kailia’s mother Marcy Posey Gatterman posted on Facebook that her daughter had passed away. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote.

Following her passing, a foundation was set up in her name through the Whatcom Community Foundation. The donation page states, "Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honoring Kailia's short, beautiful life by helping other young people.”

Posey shot to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and appeared on the show with her mom. It seems she continued to participate in pageants over the years, often posting about them on Instagram.

In April last year she shared a photo of herself at the Ultimate Dream Queen pageant in Las Vegas, while holding a $3,000 check for Ultimate Mega Grand Supreme. Then in January 2022 she posted a photo in a Miss Lynden sash and wrote, “I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!”

In an old YouTube clip from the show, Marcy talks about Kailia’s competitive nature.

Kailia was only 10 years old in the clip, and Marcy shares, "When Kailia was younger, when she was 3, she started doing pageants. She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time." Marcy also explains how she started Kailia’s training as a contortionist at an early age.