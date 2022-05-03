‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

Instagram

Kailia Posey, of “Toddlers & Tiaras” fame, has tragically died, according to her mother.

Marcy Posey Gatterman posted on Facebook that her 16-year-old daughter had passed away. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote. No cause of death is given.

Posey shot to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and appeared on the show with her mom. It seems she continued to participate in pageants over the years, often posting about them on Instagram.

In April last year she shared a photo of herself at the Ultimate Dream Queen pageant in Las Vegas, while holding a $3,000 check for Ultimate Mega Grand Supreme. Then in January 2022 she posted a photo in a Miss Lynden sash and wrote, “I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!”

In an old YouTube clip from the show, Marcy talks about Kailia’s competitive nature.

Kailia was only 10 years old in the clip, and Marcy shares, "When Kailia was younger, when she was 3, she started doing pageants. She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time." Marcy also explains how she started Kailia’s training as a contortionist at an early age.