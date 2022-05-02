Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Glam Maternity Style at the 2022 Met Gala

Getty Images

Actress Sophie Turner, 26, showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet.

Her glam maternity look was in sync with husband Joe Jonas, as they posed together in black and white Louis Vuitton. Turner chose a long black gown with silver embellishments for the occasion and completed her look with her gorgeous auburn hair parted in the middle and worn in waves and a pop of red lipstick.

Joe, 32, was her perfect match in a white suit jacket with a floor-length lace coattail paired with black slacks.

News broke in March that the couple was expecting their second child together.

At the time, a source told InTouch that “private” Turner “is proud of her bump,” but “won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready.”

The insider revealed that Sophie is “almost halfway through” the pregnancy.