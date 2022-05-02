Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Her Extravagant 2022 Met Gala Look!

Getty Images

Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker did not disappoint on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet Monday night!

The star arrived in an off-the shoulder black-and-white gingham ballgown by Christopher John Rogers, telling “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, “This is inspired by Elizabeth Keckley.”

Earlier, Rogers told Vogue that Sarah Jessica wanted to use the opportunity to pay tribute to the trailblazer, who was the first Black female fashion designer in the White House.

Keckley was a slave who bought her freedom in 1855 and went on to work for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln as a dressmaker.

Rogers explained, “She was a smaller designer, and someone that people don’t really talk about. The idea was to highlight the dichotomy between the extravagant, over-the-top proportions of the time period, and the disparity that was happening in America at the time.”

This year’s theme is “Gilded Glamour,” a reference to the Gilded Age, which started around 1870, so they chose one of Keckley’s designs from around 1860 as inspiration.

Rogers said, “It was this cape, and a black-and-white gingham plaid gown underneath. It was the starting point for us — and since we’re known for using plaids and taffeta, it was already in the wheelhouse of what we do.”

Getty Images

He added, “We took the idea of a small gingham and really blew it up. We also exaggerated the silhouette.”

They completed the look with help from milliner Philip Treacy, who created Parker’s custom black veil, featuring black stones.