Mj Rodriguez Dishes on Her Moschino Met Gala 2022 Look

Getty Images

“Pose” star Mj Rodriguez was shimmering in gold at the 2022 Met Gala!

Rodriguez adhered to this year’s Gilded Glamour theme, telling “Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman, “Gilded with gold plastered, wet with gold. That is exactly what it is for me.”

Mj collaborated on her Moschino look with Jeremy Scott. She shared, “It’s custom-made, so he builds it all the way from the top to the bottom.”

When asked who she was excited to see, Rodriguez said, “I’ve been here three times. I’ve been very happy to come every single time, and I’ve seen so many people, so I’m ready to see new people here… It’s a new vibe.”