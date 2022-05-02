Jon Batiste Reveals His Dream Met Gala Group Bathroom Selfie

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Jon Batiste at the 2022 Met Gala, just weeks after he won several Grammys!

Jon commented, “I couldn’t have done it without my family, my wife, all the people who really inspire me.”

Batiste was attending his first Met Gala. He said, “I was just talking with Mr. [Stephen] Colbert, we were talking about this, he’s like, ‘Man, it’s the fanciest thing you’ve ever been to and this won’t be your last.’ I’m breaking it in tonight.”

The Met Gala is known for its bathroom selfies. Jon quipped, “I want to get one of them group selfies… that’s what I want to do… Maybe we get a musician one like me and Kacey Musgraves and Leslie [Odom Jr.] and Quest[love].”

Batiste said he was exciting to see his friends, like Janelle Monaé. He continued, “Just excited to be out, you know, something about being together after not being together for so long, it’s cool to have these opportunities.”