How Anna Wintour Picked Met Gala 2022 Co-Chairs

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who made a grand entrance at the 2022 Met Gala!

Wintour hit the red carpet with a tiara as a statement piece.

This year, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the co-chairs at the star-studded event, which took on a Gilded Glamour theme.

Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Wintour continue in their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs

Of how she chose the co-chairs this year, Anna said, “We wanted someone that represented American film because so many extraordinary film directors worked on the exhibition with Andrew Bolton so the idea was to honor film directors as well.”

The two-part exhibition is entitled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”