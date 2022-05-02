Glenn Close Reacts to Met Gala 2022 Bathroom Selfie Idea

Getty Images

On Monday night, Glenn Close attended her first Met Gala ever!

Close was “thrilled” to be there with famed designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was more than complimentary about her!

Piccioli said, “I’m so honored to be with Glenn. She’s a legend for me and she’s an American icon.”

As for what will happen inside, Close commented, “I think people will be happy to see each other, and then we’ll sit down to a nice meal.”

Adam suggested Glenn take a group bathroom selfie. She asked, “At what point do you take a bathroom selfie?”

At one point on the red carpet, Glenn twirled while showing off her pink Valentino caped number.

Of her pink look, Pierpaolo commented, “I wanted to use pink just to switch progress thoughts, to pink not as something like only girlish but because I think people don’t have to have progress thoughts about anything.”