Chloe Kim Dishes on Her Princess Ball Gown at Met Gala 2022

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, who made her Met Gala debut on Monday night.

Kim said she felt “so honored to be wearing” a fluffy white Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown, which featured red feathers.

Of the inspiration behind the dress, Chloe shared, “I just wanted to do a beautiful, big ball gown, and he is king of the ball gown, so I just had to and I was so excited when I saw this dress.”

When asked if she had practiced walking in the dress before the star-studded event, Chloe commented, “I have, but it’s on carpet. I didn’t realize it was going to be carpet, so it’s dragging a little. But you know what? We make it work.”

Chloe matched her makeup with her gown, saying, “I’ve never done gems on my eyes before, so what a perfect night to try it!”