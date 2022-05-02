Camila Cabello Explains Inspiration Behind Sustainable Met Gala 2022 Look

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Camila Cabello, who rocked a white Prabal Gurung dress.

Camila gushed about the famed fashion designer, saying, “I love him so much. I love that he incorporates his activism, and the values, and the things that he cares about into his work. He made this dress upcycled and sustainable… The Gilded Age, I think of luxury and materialism and industrialization, this to me, having this sustainable dress is kinda celebrating those trends of innovation and ingenuity, kinda applying it to the challenges that we have now.”

Cabello matched her dress with long white nails!

Camila also revealed that she was looking forward to seeing Anderson .Paak, Anitta, and Chloe Bailey. She said, “We were kinda group chatting it up, so I’m excited to see some friends, hang out, have some drinks.”

Adam suggested she do a bathroom selfie. She commented, “That is a thing here, isn’t it?”

Cabello’s ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes was also in attendance, so it will be no surprise if they have a friendly reunion at the star-studded event!

