Ariana DeBose’s Met Gala 2022 Look Celebrates Her Oscar Win

Getty Images

Actress Ariana DeBose was the golden girl at the 2022 Met Gala!

DeBose turned heads in a Jeremy Scott Moschino look. Referencing the theme, she told "Extra" Special Correspondent Adam Glassman, “He gave me Gilded Glamour.”

The “West Side Story” star pointed out, “It sort of celebrates the fact that I won an Oscar, and it’s very me and it’s very Moschino. I feel clad in iconography.”

DeBose won her Oscar a month ago, and she still hasn’t found a place for it yet! She explained, “I actually just got back to New York yesterday and I’m about to leave, so I haven’t actually chosen a spot for said Oscar or any of the beautiful statues that has been my privilege to now hold.”

Ariana was “excited” to see this year’s Met co-chair Lin-Manuel Miranda. She said, “Yes, we were texting yesterday, actually. I was like, ‘I sincerely hope I get to hug you.’”

She was also looking forward to seeing Blake Lively, who is another co-chair for the star-studded event this year. Ariana noted, “This committee is nailing it.”

While she said she felt like the red carpet at the Met and Oscars are both “intense,” she commented, “I’m just celebrating and enjoying, and that’s what made awards season fun… I got to cheer for everybody and watch everyone look so beautiful… I love this.”