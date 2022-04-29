Kim Kardashian Cleared of Defamation in Blac Chyna Case

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian can breathe a sigh of relief… she was just cleared of defamation in the Blac Chyna case.

Rob Kardashian’s ex is suing the family for more than $100 million. She claims they secretly orchestrated the cancellation of the second season of her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” The Kardashian-Jenners deny those claims.

DailyMail.com reports the decision was made after the Kardashians’ attorney Michael Rhodes asked the judge for a directed verdict regarding Kim.

The judge granted the request, and the ruling states, “There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part ' in the publication of the alleged statements by the other defendants.”

It’s not over for Kim, however, who still faces allegations of intentional interference with a contract.

Thursday marked closing arguments in the case, and the jury began deliberations.

Pete Davidson showed up in court to support Kim and her family. People magazine sources say he kept a low profile, sitting in the back row.

During closing arguments, People reports Rhodes insisted that “Rob & Chyna” was about a relationship, not an individual.

"It was never her show,” he said of Chyna. “This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn't her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them.”

"It's just one of those relationships that didn't work,” Rhodes said. “This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. ‘Rob & Chyna in Love’ was the working title. It's what the network was trying to produce. The show's premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy.”

He said the bad press that was cropping up about Chyna “wasn’t the kind of content the network wanted,” saying “it became dark and heavy.” He insisted that while the “Kardashians have problems. They’re real people, too, but there’s a point it becomes too much.”

Rhodes further explained bringing the show back for Season 2 was an option, but not a requirement.

"The relationship at the heart of ‘Rob & Chyna’ was unraveling,” he claimed. “They were on/off, on/off but by February it's gone off the cliffs. This doesn't have a happy ending. It's kind of sad. This is a very sad story. It's grim."

Rhodes then asked, "If you're the network executive, is this the show you want to air?" adding, "Everybody tried to save the show. They weren't trying to kill the show. They were trying to buy time to save it; to pave a road to save it."

Meanwhile, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani used closing arguments to talk about the Kardashians’ allegations that her client had attacked Rob in 2016.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Ciani said, “Forget who they are; forget about how famous they are. Was it reasonable for the defendants to believe that their son or brother’s version of the events that he had been brutally attacked?”