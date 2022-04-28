Remembering Cheslie Kryst on Her 31st Birthday

Getty Images

Today, we remember “Extra” New York correspondent Cheslie Kryst on what would have been her 31st birthday.

During her two years at “Extra,” Cheslie interviewed some of the biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Oprah Winfrey and Denzel Washington. Take a look at some of our favorite moments below.

None of us will forget the day, three months ago, when we learned our seemingly happy, vivacious colleague and friend had ended her life. It was impossible to comprehend and still is.

Her family is celebrating her life with a public vigil and balloon release at her high school in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has provided us with the list of charitable organizations accepting gifts in her honor.

Dress for Success — The Cheslie Kryst Women's Advancement Fund

Wake Forest University School of Law — The Cheslie C. Kryst Social Justice Scholarship

University of South Carolina — The Cheslie C. Kryst Scholarship Fund (search by fund name)